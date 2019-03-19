Severn Trent names contractors for £2bn programme

Severn Trent, which serves eight million people across the Midlands, has changed the way that it intends to carry out the work between 2020 and 2025. Design work is being brought in-house and a new specialist design team is being created. It will also work with more construction contractors than previously.

The framework has been structured into four defined lots. Lot 1 is for capital delivery design & build frameworks; Lots 2, 3 and 4 are for capital delivery build-only frameworks.

The chosen contractors for the first two lots are:

Lot 1 Lot 2 Amey Utility Services Barhale & Doosan Enpure Costain Coffey Construction J Murphy & Sons CPC Civils Mott MacDonald Bentley Forkers MWH Treatment Geda Construction Nmcn JN Bentley VolkerStevin & Atkins Joint Venture Kier Integrated Services MWH Treatment Nmcn VolkerStevin

Helen Miles, Severn Trent capital delivery and commercial director, said: “Getting fast-track status from Ofwat means that we’ve been able to make a really early start on our planning for AMP7. We now have 12 months where we can define the key projects we need to deliver for our customers, which we can do alongside our new construction partners. We are delighted we now have our partners in place for lots 1 and 2, and this is a really exciting time for us as we look at new, more efficient ways to invest for the future to make our services even better.”