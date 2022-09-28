Sewell joins Stepnell board

Tom Sewell

Tom Sewell joins the Stepnell board after a decade’s service, having joined as operations and commercial manager, before progressing to regional director for the East Midlands.

He will remain in charge of the East Midlands business, including overseeing an impending office move to larger premises, but as a board director he will also be “assuming wider business responsibilities”, the company said.

Managing director Tom Wakeford said: “For close to a decade, Tom has made an incredible contribution that has really helped both the region and the business embed the right culture and values, through a strong focus on developing teams and team behaviour. Not only this, Tom was a big part of our recent success in securing a place on the Scape Regional Construction Framework.

“Thanks to Tom’s many achievements and team-focused ethos, the board sees this promotion as a continuation of the business’ focus on the right culture, and we’re delighted to be working with Tom in this new director role.”

