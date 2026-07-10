Shannonside buys Thwaites dumpers

Andy Sabin (Thwaites General Manager Sales), Rebecca Bryson (MD BTE), Brendan Carty (MD Shannonside).

The order include eight 6t forward tip ROPS+ dumpers and three 3t forward tip machines. Shannonside MD Brendan Carty says their fleet is '99% Thwaites', adding that ”Our honest belief is that Thwaites dumpers are the best in the business. We bought Thwaites when we started the business in 2014 and continue to buy today. I believe that if you look after and maintain a Thwaites dumper it will last you a lifetime."

The ROPS+ dumper included in the deal offer further protection to the operator with its wrap around steel frame; pull down roll bar and ‘triple lock’ motion inhibiter. The machine will start but not drive until the operator is sat on the seat, the seat belt is fastened and the overhead bar is locked in place. Thwaites have ensured smart mechanisms in the design of the ‘triple lock’ are in place to stop any workarounds. Thwaites has recently added a new 9t ROPS+ dumper to its range.

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