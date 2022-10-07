Shard developer plans £1.5bn Liverpool Street station revamp

Herzog & de Meuron's plan for Liverpool Street station concourse

Sellar, the developer of London Bridge Quarter and Paddington Square, has teamed up with Network Rail and Elizabeth Line's Chinese operator MTR to commission a masterplan for redevelopment

Heritage and conservation bodies are against the proposals and promsie to put up a fight

Sellar's £1.5bn plan includes £450m upgrades to the station to alleviate access, capacity and overcrowding issues. The commercial elements would mean that that station improvements can be delivered at no additional cost to passengers or the taxpayer, the developer said.

The vision for Liverpool Street station is being developed with architectural practice Herzog & de Meuron.

Originally fully opened in 1875, and London’s busiest station, Liverpool Street station underwent a major upgrade in the late 1980s but traffic regularly exceeds its operating capacity. Despite the rise in working from home among Square Mile workers, Network Rail expects passenger numbers to increase and conditions to deteriorate.

The £450m programme of infrastructure works includes the provision of step-free access across the station and to all London Underground platforms. This will be addressed by increasing the number of lifts from one to seven, including six more escalators to bring the total to 10 and improving the London Underground station concourse and entrance.

The historic elements and façade of the neighbouring Grade II listed Andaz hotel, which originally opened as the Great Eastern hotel in 1884, would be restored. The station building would be adapted to connect it to the concourse and create a new public realm. This will also allow its historic rooms, including the masonic temples and ballroom, to be more accessible to the public, providing meeting, leisure and exhibition space.

The plans also include a new 16-storey mixed-use commercial development above the concourse would include up to 10 floors of office space below a newly built Andaz hotel, which would be operated by Hyatt. The Hyatt hotel group is also on board with plans.

They would also see the creation of 1.5 acres of public realm in and around the main station building and Hope Square as well as the pedestrianisation of Liverpool Street.

The station plans do not relate to the track-side elements of the station past the ticket barriers, which will allow the station to remain open and functioning throughout all phases of the project, with minimal impact to passengers.

Consultation will start over the coming weeks ahead of an anticipated planning application submission in 2023.

James Sellar, chief executive of Sellar, said: “While working patterns have shifted post-covid, passenger numbers are rebounding quickly and it is vital we continue to invest in London’s transport infrastructure to ensure it is fit for the future. Poor commutes are a barrier to London’s growth and it is extremely rare to have the opportunity to positively improve millions of passenger journeys every year. Our vision to significantly upgrade Liverpool Street station will alleviate its chronic overcapacity issues and future-proof it for generations at zero cost to the tax or fare payer.

“With additional wellness focused workspaces, retail and leisure, as well as enhanced public realm – all reflecting the changes to people’s lifestyles which have accelerated as a result of covid, Liverpool Street will be transformed into a destination in its own right. London is at a pivotal moment post Brexit and post pandemic and we need to show a willingness to commit to infrastructure improvements. We believe that the proposed station upgrade will also help ensure that the City remains competitive and maintains its position as one of the world’s most innovative, inclusive and sustainable business ecosystems and as a highly attractive place to invest, work, live, learn and visit.”

Network Rail group property director Robin Dobson said: “Network Rail is working in partnership with Sellar and MTR, alongside key stakeholders, on plans to unlock this strategic regeneration opportunity in this part of the City. The plans will deliver a world-class transport interchange alongside new workspace with a new 24/7 leisure district at its heart. Central to this are the significant improvements to passenger journeys, accessibility, alongside high-quality facilities, and new landmark public space.

“The plans would transform Liverpool Street station into an exciting mixed-use destination in its own right, whilst sensitively restoring and showcasing the station’s heritage architecture. This project demonstrates the pivotal role the railway can play in unlocking sites which deliver growth. We’re delivering it through a public and private partnership, which will provide long-lasting benefits for the local community and the region.”

However, Historic England said that the 16-storey tower and bulk of development proposed above the station would have a severe impact on the Bishopsgate Conservation Area and encroach on views of some of London’s great landmarks, including those of St Paul’s Cathedral protected under the London Views Management Framework.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “Liverpool Street Station is one of London’s great Victorian stations, with a distinctive and special character. While we recognise the need for upgrades to the site so that it can better serve the millions of people that pass through its doors, this oversized and insensitive development is surely not the answer.

“We believe that this scheme is fundamentally misconceived and misses the opportunity to unlock real public benefits while also enhancing the station’s heritage. At Historic England we are in favour of development where it secures a sustainable future for our best public and private buildings. This scheme surely does not. We will work collaboratively with Network Rail and developers Sellar in the hope that together we can achieve a better design outcome.”

Victorian Society director Joe O’Donnell said: “It is extremely disappointing that a proposed redevelopment of a major Victorian station has got this far without speaking to the Victorian Society – especially where a public body such as Network Rail is involved. As a statutory consultee, it makes sense to speak to us at an early stage. However, despite our writing to TfL and Network Rail months ago, asking to be involved in discussions, we heard nothing until today when the plans are being announced. Consequently, we cannot comment on the details of the plans. It is unclear how much of the listed building will be lost or how many storeys will be built on top of the concourse.

“Given Sellar’s previous developments of the Paddington Cube and the Shard, this development is likely to overwhelm the listed building. The few images provided hint at the sky above the concourse being totally blocked out by a view of a new tower. If, as seems likely, that this scheme will be extremely harmful to the listed building and surrounding conservation area, we will fight it. We successfully supported a public inquiry in 1975 against the station’s demolition which resulted in the sensitive scheme that we have today. We are launching a fund to fight this at public inquiry again, if need be.”

