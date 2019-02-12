Siemens picked for Singapore rail electrification

Siemens' Sicat SR system will be used

It is the company’s third order in Singapore within a year.

The work for Singapore’s Land Transport Authority involves the electrification of the Circle Line Stage 6 and the North East Line extension (NELe) in Singapore. The €70 million contract includes delivery of the rail electrification system - direct and alternating current - as well as the overhead power lines for the NELe.

The power supply will be 750V DC for the 4km Circle Line extension and 1,500V DC on the 2km NeL. Siemens will fit the first overhead conductor rail system in Singapore.

The Siemens Catenary System Standard Rigid (Sicat SR) aluminium overhead busbar system will be supplied for the project. Sicat SR has a lower installation height and has a low voltage drop, compared with conventional overhead power lines. The system also has a high current-carrying capacity, short-circuit resistance and reduced contact wire wear, said the company.

Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “The extension of the Circle Line and the North East Line will expand the mobility options for millions of commuters in Singapore. With the electrification of the two lines, we will be making an important contribution toward decisively improving the availability of public transport in the city-state. Just last year, we won two key orders for signalling systems and digital services in Singapore.”