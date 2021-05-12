Sirius goes for Kobelco excavators

The new arrivals

Leeds-based Sirius Group has bought four SK300LC-11 Kobelco excavators, one SK350LC-11 and a single SK230SRLC-10.

All six excavators have been supplied with additional upgrades including heavy-duty belly guards and side impact protection, Miller hydraulic couplers and MST buckets. The SK350LC and three of the SK300LC excavators have also been fitted with heavy-duty screen guards to protect the cab from damage when undertaking demolition works.

The machines were supplied by Molson Equipment’s newly opened depot in Darlington.

Sirius’ plant director Stuart Kirk said: “We operate on a nationwide basis but are predominately centred around Yorkshire, the northeast and the northwest. The fact that Molson have opened a depot in the northeast in addition to their established base in

Warrington means we essentially have a local dealer should there be any issues over the life of the machines. We think this will be a massive benefit to the group as we rely on the service and back-up from dealers in our region.”

Sirius opted for Kobelco excavators after studying other brands. “The Kobelco meets our requirements for build quality with well-known and proven components,” Stuart Kirk said. “Molson have delivered the machines with an extended three-year, 6,000-hour warranty and service agreement. This shows their confidence in the product and far exceeds the warranties we get from other brands, giving us the confidence in both the machines and the after sales support from Molson.”

