Sisk Sorensen JV wins €150m bypass

The bypass will divert through traffic away from Adare

Subject to the necessary approvals, Sisk Sorensen JV is expected to sign the €150m Adare Bypass contract by the end of 2024.

The bypass will divert through traffic away from Adare and remove a point of congestion on the N21. The goal is to have it completed ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup golf tournament, which is scheduled to take place in September that year at Adare Manor.

Mayor of Limerick John Moran said: “Today’s announcement is significant. It is a priority of the mayoral programme to advance the Adare Bypass. To have it in place by the autumn of 2027 remains very ambitious and would represent a significant achievement given the time remaining.”

He added: “Many risks to a successful outcome are outside the control of the council. Limerick City and County Council will do everything it can to achieve this ambitious target but requires the goodwill and active cooperation of all agencies/stakeholders involved and/or affected by the project."

The bypass is one element of the Foynes to Limerick Road project which is a 35km road connecting the city of Limerick to the port of Foynes.

