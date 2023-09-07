Sisk wins York Station highway works

CGI of how York station will look when Sisk is done

Sisk has been appointed to carry out public realm improvements at the front of York railway station, removing the Queen Street bridge and realigning Queen Street, relocating the bus stops, moving taxis and drop off zones and creating a new public space called Station Square.

Transformation of the station is expected to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians as well as motorists. Removing the Queen Street bridge is designed to open up views of the city walls for those alighting at the station.

Sisk will be working with a heritage stone mason to protect the fabric of the walls to ensure that the structure is protected, and will be engaging a local archaeology team to protect and catalogue any historical finds.

York Railway Station is a key transport and business hub and Sisk will be proactively engaging with local businesses, residents, and stakeholders, with a range of information sessions and community engagement planned to keep the travelling public and local community up to date.

Andy Langley, Sisk’s regional director of major projects, said: “At Sisk our purpose is creating places for future generations and this project is a great example of bringing that to life in a tangible and practical way for the people living, working and travelling in York. We are growing our business in this region of the UK on the back of some great projects and the quality of our people who are delivering them. We look forward to working closely with stakeholders to enhance York Railway station and its environment.”

The project is being brought forward by City of York Council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Network Rail, and train operator LNER. It is funded though the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the Transforming Cities Fund, and the UK government. Sisk was chosen via the YORCivil framework.

The project is set to be completed in 2025.

Last year Sisk signed a £100m contract for the infrastructure phase of the York Central masterplan, to design and build a new road bridge and footbridge over the East Coast Main Line railway, 2km of single carriageway road and a rail spur to the National Railway Museum. [See previous report here.]

