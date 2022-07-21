Sisk signs £100m civils contract for York Central

The vision for the York Central development

Sisk will design and build a new road bridge and footbridge over the East Coast Main Line railway, 2km of single carriageway road and a rail spur to the National Railway Museum. The contract includes earthworks and utility works site wide.

The three-year contract will put in place key infrastructure for the regeneration of brownfield land next to York railway station into a new mixed-use neighbourhood. The project is being brought forward by Homes England and Network Rail as majority landowners, in partnership with the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

Sisk was awarded the contract through the YORCivil framework. It has already completed early contractor involvement and enabling work on the project, and is now mobilising to start main works.

The wider York Central masterplan, showing construction of 2,500 new homes and more than a million square feet of commercial space, secured outline planning permission in December 2019.

Homes England chair Peter Freeman said: “This marks a significant moment for York Central. We know what a transformational impact urban regeneration schemes such as this can have on a place and the benefits it will offer York’s community. That’s why we’ve partnered with Network Rail to help unlock this long-stalled site. The delivery of crucial infrastructure will help achieve that, bringing ours and our partners’ ambitions for this underutilised area another step closer to reality. It’s brilliant to see the plans starting to come to fruition.”

