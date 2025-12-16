SiteWalk propels Dalux to European BIM leadership

Sisk says that SiteWalk has transformed how it reviews site progress

With its building information management (BIM) software now used on 7,800 construction projects in the UK, and 1.7 million active accounts across Europe, Dalux reckons it has overtaken other major European suppliers such as Think Project, Asite and Nemetschek, if not some of the larger US suppliers.

Dalux’s growth of 40%+ every year has been driven by widespread adoption of its BIM platform, growing revenue to US $100m in 2024. It has reached this scale organically, with no external investment, remaining debt-free and founder-owned.

One of the recent contributors to Dalux’s latest growth wave is the SiteWalk feature in Dalux Field, the 360° photo documentation solution now used across thousands of projects in Europe and the UK, including John Sisk & Son, Willmott Dixon and Wates in the UK.

Dalux Field SiteWalk uses a helmet-mounted 360° camera to document the construction and site progress. Images are automatically mapped onto the BIM model inside Dalux, giving teams a clear comparison between planned and as-built conditions directly from the office. The result is faster progress tracking, improved quality control and fewer disputes, it is claimed.

Sisk says that SiteWalk has transformed how it reviews site progress.

Aisling O'Brennan, Sisk’s information management & digital integration lead, said: “We have seen exceptional internal uptake across our project teams, with the majority of our projects now purchasing cameras. As a business, we’ve realised significant savings by no longer relying on third-party providers, and the technology is now accessible not just to our largest sites, but to projects of every scale.

“The value SiteWalk brings can be difficult to fully quantify – you rarely know how many issues or misunderstandings are prevented simply by having accurate site data and visual evidence immediately to hand. What we do know is that it has transformed how we capture, review, and communicate site progress.”

Dalux is not the only company to exploit helmet-mounted cameras to gather data. The Construction Index has reported several times in recent years on the Israeli artificial intelligence construction technology company Buildots, which opened a London office in 2021 and whose reference projects include the National Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough.

However, according to Dalux VP product Anders Scheel, the two are very different.

“Buildots is a plan-versus-progress tracking solution that uses a 360° camera to capture the visual status of a construction site. It is not a full construction management platform, which means it must be used alongside other systems,” Scheel explained.

Sisk used SiteWalk at Great Ormond Street in London

“Dalux, by contrast, is a comprehensive construction management platform that combines a BIM viewer, a Common Data Environment (CDE) for the design process, and a powerful Field application with integrated reality capture through SiteWalk.

“With SiteWalk, teams can track weekly visual progress, but it goes far beyond photo documentation. SiteWalk is deeply integrated into Dalux Field, supporting a wide range of on-site processes such as structured workflows for all site users, safety management, approvals, quality control with checklists and inspection and test plans (ITPs), meeting minutes, hold points, and much more.”

He added: “Because reality capture can be embedded directly in daily workflows with Dalux, it supports faster and better decision-making. Issues can be raised, validated, and resolved based on visual evidence, reducing misunderstandings, rework, and unnecessary site visits. Project managers, construction managers, and subcontractors can all verify progress and quality remotely, saving time and improving coordination.”

Dalux says that SiteWalk usage has tripled in the past year, and users now capture more than a million 360° images every month. The technology is currently used in 38 countries, with adoption strongest in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland and the Nordics.

“SiteWalk quickly became a need-to-have tool for our customers”, says Dalux chief executive and co-founder Torben Dalgaard. “We are seeing widespread adoption across Europe, including the UK, where many contractors now use 360° capture as part of their standard workflow.”

Dalux now has 55 offices in 28 countries, primarily in Europe. In the UK and Ireland, Dalux has offices in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

“The European market is our home turf. We are experiencing that public and private customers increasingly want European suppliers who ensure that data stays in the EU or UK. This has become a strategic advantage for us and our customers who want to be compliant. We can maintain that position by having no desire to sell or get listed on the stock exchange,” says Torben Dalgaard.

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