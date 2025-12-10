Sizewell C moves to solo CEO

Nigel Cann

Sizewell C has been jointly led by two managing directors since 2023 but from 1st January 2026 it is moving to a more conventional leadership model.

Nigel Cann, who has jointly led the company alongside Julia Pyke since 2023, takes on the chief executive role following the project’s final investment decision and financial close – a milestone that marks the transition from development to the main construction phase of the nuclear power station.

Julia Pyke, who joined Sizewell C in 2017 from law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, has decided to step down at the end of the year.

Nigel Cann has 45 years’ experience in nuclear power, having been plant manager at Dungeness B and Sizewell B and station director at Hinkley Point B before becoming Hinkley Point C’s delivery director until March 2023.

Julia Pyke said: “It has been an enormous privilege to have taken Sizewell C from a bold vision to become an independent, financed company building 7% of the UK’s electricity under majority British ownership. Most of all, I’m proud of demonstrating that nuclear new build is financeable, and of the legacy we are creating in Suffolk and beyond.

“Sizewell C will bring thousands of high-quality jobs, apprenticeships, and opportunities to local people and businesses, including those who have previously been excluded from work. As a result, Sizewell C will play a vital role in delivering clean, secure, home-grown power for generations to come.

“My intention has always been to hand over the main construction of Sizewell C and, as the construction phase begins, I’m delighted to see my colleague of the last three years take on that crucial role. My job has been to get the project funded, approved, and ready for main construction, and Nigel is the very best person to deliver it; his experience in nuclear construction and operation is unrivalled, and he will lead the next phase brilliantly.”

Julia Pyke

Nigel Cann said: “Julia’s contribution to Sizewell C and to the UK’s new nuclear programme has been transformational, and I feel privileged to have been part of the journey. I share her passion for creating positive social value impact from big infrastructure. We plan to continue to work together to deliver on this vision.

“The need for new nuclear energy is imperative to support energy security for the UK. My ambition for Sizewell C is to lead the way on nuclear by leaving a lasting legacy of clean energy, homegrown skills, and national pride. We will achieve this by fostering a reputation for strong, collaborative partnership, whether with local communities in Suffolk or with our supply chain partners across the country.

“I am confident that Sizewell C will serve as a beacon of innovation and inspiration for the nuclear industry while creating jobs, developing expertise, and delivering social value that will benefit the nation for decades.”

Energy secretary Ed Miliband added: “I would like to thank Julia Pyke for her exceptional leadership and contribution in growing the company and securing vital backing from private investors and commercial banks. Julia has been, and is, an outstanding advocate for the project – it has been a pleasure to work alongside her on this journey and I wish her every success in her next chapter.

“I look forward to working with Nigel Cann as Sizewell C’s CEO as the project enters the next phase – following our landmark, multi-billion-pound deal to build Britain’s next large-scale nuclear power plant and help deliver a new golden age of nuclear.”

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