Sizewell swells Balfour order book

Chief executive Philip Hoare, who took over from Leo Quinn in September

A trading update from Balfour Beatty discloses that it expects to end 2025 with an order book worth around £22bn, up from £18.4bn a year before.

Orders relating to power generation have contributed £3.5bn to the order book this year, including £3bn from Sizewell C nuclear power station, with which Balfour Beatty is part of a main contracting team with the Bylor JV of Bouygues and Laing O’Rourke. Other recent orders include Balfour Beatty being selected by Rolls-Royce as the sole contractor on its fissile construction framework and the award of a £162m contract to deliver the Dunard Centre concert hall in Edinburgh.

But while orders are up 20%, 2025 revenue is expected to be only around 5% ahead of last year’s £10.0bn. Underlying profit from operations (PFO) from earnings-based businesses is expected to be ahead 2024’s £252m, with strong performance in UK Construction and Support Services being partially offset by lower US Construction profit.

Chief executive Philip Hoare, who took over from Leo Quinn in September, said: “In my first three months at Balfour Beatty, I’ve been delighted to see first-hand the pride, care, and passion on which the company is built, and the team’s depth of talent and technical expertise has genuinely exceeded my expectations. These values and capabilities, alongside exciting opportunities in our end-markets, a high-quality order book and disciplined risk processes, give the Group a powerful platform to shape the next chapter of growth and deliver lasting value for all our stakeholders.

“Our immediate priority is to finish 2025 strongly, while laying the groundwork for further progress in 2026, where I expect the group to continue on its journey of delivering PFO growth from its earnings-based businesses. In addition, we are reaffirming our commitment to shareholder returns and confirming a further share buyback for 2026.”

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