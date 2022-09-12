Skanska extends US hospital contract

CGI image of the completed project

The deal is worth US$63 million (£54 million).

The contract includes early site and foundation work and long-lead equipment procurement. Construction is already underway and completion for work under the amendment is scheduled for the end of June 2023.

Work on the US$650 million OHSU hospital expansion project began in April 2022, and substantial completion is scheduled for 2026.

The project will add 152 in-patient medical and surgical beds and provide space for an additional 32 beds, increasing hospital capacity by about a third.

The project will also increase the number of adult in-patient operating rooms from 25 to 31. As a high-acuity trauma facility and a regional referral centre for patients from Oregon and beyond, the OHSU hospital expansion is designed to improve the ability to care for patients with the most critical health care needs.

Current space constraints limit the ability to perform procedures that are not urgent, prolongs wait times for patients who come to our emergency department, and increases the number of patients who need to be housed there temporarily until they can be admitted to the hospital.

The OHSU board approved funding for the OHSU hospital expansion in 2019 but the project was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk