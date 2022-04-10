Skanska JV signs for US wastewater project

Skanska will work with RJ Industries on the New York City Department of Environmental Protection contract at Hunts Point Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in the Bronx. The total contract is worth US$309m (£237m) and Skanska's share is worth about US$248m (£190m).

The contract includes the installation of cast-in-place concrete, a prefabricated guardhouse and walkway bridges, electric, heating, ventilation and plumbing equipment, instrumentation and controls, site clearance, excavation and final landscaping.

Construction will begin this spring and is scheduled for completion in March 2026.

