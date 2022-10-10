  1. Instagram
Mon October 10 2022

Skanska recruits occupational health manager

4 hours Skanska UK has recruited Megan Taylor from the railway sector to be its new head of occupational health and wellbeing.

Megan Taylor
Megan Taylor

An occupational health and safety professional, Megan Taylor joins Skanska UK from British Transport Police where she was deputy director of safety, health and wellbeing. She has previously held health and wellbeing roles at Network Rail, LNER, Virgin Trains and Southern Railways.

“Skanska UK enjoys an enviable reputation in health and wellbeing,” the new recruit said, “particularly for its progressive work addressing the issue of mental health in the construction industry.”

Her new boss is Dylan Roberts, director of health, safety, wellbeing and quality. He said: “Megan fully supports our focus on mental health and comes with many fresh insights and approaches on how we can further improve our knowledge and performance in the fields of occupational health and wellbeing.”

