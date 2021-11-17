Skanska wins Stockholm tunnel contract

The contract with Stockholm Regional Council involves extending the metro in Nacka.

The project includes the construction of a new metro tunnel of approximately 1,200m, including platform space and two ticket halls for Nacka station. It is part of the expansion of the new metro’s Blue Line, where Nacka is the last station on the eastern extension.

The construction work includes rock tunnels and shafts, earthworks in the tunnels, concrete work, temporary installations and temporary traffic diversions.

The project will focus on minimising climate impact and be conducted in accordance with the CEEQUAL environmental certification system. The goal for the client is the level ‘very good’. The CEEQUAL work will be integrated in design and production.

Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022 and the project is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

