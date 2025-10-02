Skanska’s £500m Newark bypass gets go-ahead but no start date

The scheme will include a flyover at the Cattle Market roundabout

Transport minister Lord Hendy, on behalf of secretary of state for transport Heidi Alexander, has approved a development consent order (DCO) for the £500m project, which gives the formal green light has been given for the scheme to tackle congestion on a trade corridor through the East Midlands.

Skanska was awarded a £345m contract for the main construction works in August 2022 for this job and is standing by to start construction. However, there is now a six-week period in which parties can lodge legal challenges, and no start date yet.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “In the coming months, National Highways will work with the Department for Transport (DfT) to identify the most efficient and cost-effective delivery timetables for this project, as part of the process of setting the next Road Investment Strategy. An update on timings will be given next year. “

The third road investment strategy period (RIS3) starts on 1st April 2026 and runs to 31st March 2031 but, despite recent publication of a national infrastructure strategy, is currently still only in draft form.

The A46 Newark bypass connects the M1 and Leicester to the A1 and central Lincolnshire. This scheme will upgrade a 6.6km stretch around Newark in Nottinghamshire from single to dual carriageway.

The scheme will include construction of a flyover at the Cattle Market roundabout for the A46 to pass over the junction, a new bridge over the A1 and enlarging Winthorpe roundabout and installing traffic lights to connect the new A46 link.

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