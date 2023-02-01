Slark starts as SIG chief executive

Gavin Slark

Gavin Slark replaces Steve Francis as SIG chief executive following the company’s return to profitability.

SIG announced in September that Slark would be taking to job. In the meantime, builders’ merchant group Grafton appointed Eric Born as Slark’s successor there. [See previous report here.]

Gavin Slark was chief executive of Grafton Group for 11 years. Before that he was chief executive of plumbers’ merchant BSS Group, which was taken over by Travis Perkins in 2010.

