Slate to replace glass in Blenheim Palace Orangery

Blenheim Palace in Woodstock is undergoing a £2m conservation project

The glass ceiling of the 18th century Orangery is being replaced with a timber and slate structure that is considered to be more in keeping with Sir John Vanbrugh’s original design. Works at the Grade I listed World Heritage Site in Woodstock, Oxfordshire are expected to be completed in autumn 2023.

The original glass roof was installed after a fire broke out in an adjacent bakery and damaged the roof structure in 1861.

Kelly Whitton, head of built heritage at Blenheim Palace, said: “We are restoring the Orangery to what we understand to be its original form, based on research and pre-fire evidence remaining on site.

“The 19th century glass roof has come to the end of its life, and it is time to make a serious change. Due to the pressures of climate change and noticeable temperature swings, we are proposing to return the roof back to slate.

“Slate combined with modern insulation will be a far more effective insulator than glass, saving energy and helping Blenheim reach its green goals.”

Nick Cox Architects is providing architectural services for the project. Oxford-based consultancy Ingleton Wood is providing mechanical, electrical and sustainability services.

Restoration of The Orangery's roof has been funded by visitors' entrance fees

Thomas McCosker, senior sustainability specialist at Ingleton Wood, said: “The new energy-efficient roof at the beautiful Orangery Restaurant is an exciting and significant step forward in Blenheim Palace’s pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2027.

“Using our expertise across the heritage sector and multi-disciplinary sustainability services, we have already conducted a thermal modelling exercise to establish the energy and carbon saving opportunities before upgrading the electrics to ensure they will be suitable for the new environment.

"The new fully-insulated roof is designed to reduce heat loss in the winter and prevent excessive sunlight from entering in the summer, helping to keep the restaurant at optimal temperatures all-year round while minimising any use of heating or cooling.”

Blenheim Palace is open to the public; the project has been funded by entry tickets.

