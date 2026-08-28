Slater to help G F Tomlinson build its business

Slater joins the business with 31 years’ experience in business development within the construction industry, working on public sector frameworks. His primary focus will be to drive new business generation and growth for the construction firm across the Midlands and South Yorkshire, while promoting its frameworks business.

A committee member for the Forum for the Build Environment East Midlands, Slater also holds a post graduate certificate in marketing and management and a Cambridge University Institute for Sustainable Leadership certificate in Business and Climate Change: Towards Net Zero Emissions.

Andy Sewards, chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s great to have someone of Glenn’s calibre on board. His appointment is pivotal as we embark on the next phase of our company’s growth, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the business development team with Les Needham. Glenn’s invaluable experience and sector knowledge will be key for the whole business, and for driving our initiatives forward.”

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