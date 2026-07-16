Solomons announces partners for collaboration collective

The initiative, promoted through a podcast and LinkedIn group, takes its name from Clause 10.1 and Clause 10.2 of NEC4, the National Engineering Contract, which focus on on combining contractual competence with mutual trust and cooperation.

Solomons warns that without a step-change in capability, poor collaboration risks undermining the UK’s £725bn infrastructure pipeline.

Dominic Doig, managing director, Solomons Europe, said: “Across our industry, collaboration too often remains an aspiration rather than a reality. The Clause 10 Collective was created to move beyond entrenched adversarial norms and look at how project teams can review contract strategy to strengthen collaboration, and shape supply chain environments to better support sustainable, long-term performance.

“At Solomons Europe, collaboration and knowledge-sharing is central to our practice, and bringing this initiative to life through awareness and practical application will propel a shift in adherence to NEC principles across infrastructure projects.”

Other partners for the initiative include AVRS Systems Limited and Meldrums. Mo Akhmed, MD of AVRS said, "For SMEs, understanding NEC4 isn't just about contract compliance; it's about building confidence to contribute positively to major projects. Communities like this help create opportunities to learn from others and strengthen relationships across the wider project enterprise."

Steven Holliday, MD at Meldrums added, "One of the strengths of the Clause 10 Collective is that it brings together clients, contractors, consultants and suppliers. Hearing different perspectives helps us all better understand the challenges faced by others and ultimately leads to stronger partnerships and project teams."

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