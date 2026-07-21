Sparrow lands Allison Homes IT role

Andrew Sparrow, courtesy of Allison Homes

Sparrow brings 25 years of experience within the housebuilding sector. He began his career at 18 as a trainee programmer in the IT department of David Wilson Homes. Since then, he has developed a strong focus on business efficiency, cross-department working, and the role of data in shaping how organisations operate.

Sparrow said, "In housebuilding, it is about connecting the full lifecycle, land, planning, build, sales, and aftercare, so everyone is working with the same information, and systems support the whole journey. My role is about joining strategy to execution across systems, data, and processes. I ensure that technology investments support the way the business operates, today and as it grows. Enterprise architecture helps the business make better technology decisions, avoid unnecessary complexity and cost, and reduce risk as we scale.”

John Anderson, group CEO of Allison Homes, said: “Andrew brings a wealth of experience in housebuilding technology and a strong understanding of how data and systems can support growth. As we continue to scale Allison Homes, his expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our digital foundations and ensuring our teams are equipped with the right tools to deliver efficiently and consistently for our customers. We are very pleased to welcome him to the business.”

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