Speedy trials electric delivery truck

The vehicle, leased from commercial hire firm ProHire, is designed to transport powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, boom lifts and mast booms.

Speedy says that the Electra 27-tonne all-electric beavertail truck has the potential to save the business 59,541kg of CO 2 e a year, compared to diesel.

It will be based at Speedy’s Innovation Centre in Milton Keynes, a new facility that showcases low carbon products and services.

The powered access trial is part of Speedy’s strategy to transition to a fully low-carbon fleet by 2030, which recently saw the company move to fuelling delivery vehicles, HGVs and tankers with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) at 21 locations around the country.

Andy Briggs, managing director of Speedy Powered Access, said: “Transporting powered access equipment requires large delivery vehicles, which translates into significant fuel use. Cutting this is a key priority for us, and the introduction of a fully electric vehicle will pave the way for our business to significantly cut its carbon footprint across the UK, while supporting our clients do the same.”

