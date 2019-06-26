Springfield gets go-ahead for 122 new homes

The 8.57ha site at Banff Road North previously had consent for 90 affordable homes but the council’s planning & regulatory services committee has now given developer Springfield Properties the go-ahead for 82 houses and 40 flats to be built.

The development will be a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, set within landscaping and woodland areas, with a network of footpaths and cycle ways, and a play park. The properties will be built in three phases of 37, 38 and 47 units respectively.

Springfield Properties has been asked to contribute towards the provision of healthcare facilities in Keith, in line with the council’s developer obligations policy.

Councillor David Bremner, chair of Moray Council’s planning & regulatory services committee, said that the homes are a welcome addition to the local housing market. “As well as providing much-needed homes for local residents, one of the things planning officers and councillors consider during the planning process is sustainable economic growth. I’m pleased to say these homes will bring further investment to the Keith area through construction of these new affordable homes.”