Stantec to design Tata’s £4bn battery factory

Artist's impression

Stantec will provide architecture, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and civil engineering services, as well as risk management, planning compliance, BIM management, landscape architecture, and more.

Drees & Sommer is providing clean room/dry room design services while additional consultants will provide fire protection engineering and building control services.

Stantec has already been working for Agratas on the planning, leading the local development order consenting process. It has provided a variety of services including engineering design, planning, environmental, technical services and project management at the site.

The new battery manufacturing facility will comprise three separate buildings, occupying approximately 300 acres of the Gravity Smart Campus in Puriton, near Bridgwater, Somerset. The site is a former Royal Ordnance Factory.

As previously reported, Kelston Sparkes is expected to start piling works this spring. Construction will be completed in phases, with battery production expected to begin in 2026.

First customer for the batteries will be Tata’s automotive business, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

“The Agratas facility will be pioneering in battery cell production, addressing demand in the advanced manufacturing space in the UK head-on, while benefiting productivity, the climate, and the economy,” said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec. “Stantec has strong capabilities in the advanced manufacturing space, and we look forward to working closely with Agratas to provide our significant breadth and depth of experience and support the successful completion of its project.”

Joe Hibbert, vice president of capital projects at Agratas, said: “We look forward to working with Stantec to design the UK’s largest battery cell manufacturing facility. Using state-of-the-art technology, our facility will power the transition to electric mobility and clean energy storage. Our partnership with Stantec is the next step in our mission to deliver best-in-class battery solutions for our global customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk