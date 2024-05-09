Student towers proposed for Birmingham council site

Sama's Perryian Works vision

Sama Investments, a Birmingham-based developer and investor, has unveiled plans that it is calling Perryian Works for 1 Lancaster Circus in the city.

The proposals will transform the brownfield site, which was previously council offices, to deliver primarily purpose-built student accommodation. This will be delivered across two towers including one of up to 50-storeys, on the edge of Lancaster Circus Queensway and Lawson Street.

The development would act as a new gateway from the Gun Quarter and Jewellery Quarter into Birmingham city centre, Sama says.

Bilal Ahmed, executive chairman and founder of Sama Investments, said: “Our proposals for 1 Lancaster Circus will transform this underutilised site to deliver a flagship scheme that will create a new gateway into Birmingham, whilst also supporting the wider regeneration of the area.

“We will deliver much-needed student accommodation to support the vibrancy of our growing universities in Birmingham. Our plans also offer street-level community uses and green space for residents and the wider community to enjoy. This is supported by a pedestrian corridor that will connect parts of the city to this area.

“We’ve worked closely with partners to ensure this exciting project delivers true value for the area. We look forward to continuing our progress with the city and our partners to deliver Perryian Works in the coming years, driving local growth, and creating hundreds of jobs in the process.”

