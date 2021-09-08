Suicide prevention film produced for the construction industry

Almost 500 construction workers take their own lives every year in the UK and Ireland.

A five-minute film, called On the Edge, has been released as a free resource to highlight the issue and provide guidance for anybody affected, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday 10th September.

The film is free for anyone and everyone to use across the industries, and beyond.

AKT Productions worked with Ambanja Films to create the film, which depicts a man ‘on the edge’ and thinking of taking his life. Construction contractor BAM provided a building site in Whitechapel, London as the location. The project is also supported by the Lighthouse Club welfare charity, which provides emotional, physical and financial support to construction workers and their families.

On the Edge - Suicide Prevention from akt on Vimeo.

