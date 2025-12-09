Sumitomo plots UK market entry

The Sumitomo SH200 excavator

Japanese manufacturer Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co Ltd (SCM), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SHI), is set to introduce its range of hydraulic excavators into the UK market next year.

Sumitomo has been here before but always in joint venture or with other badges on – notably with Case New Holland or – imported through grey channels.

Now UK contractors and hire companies will be able to be buy Sumitomo excavators, with full manufacturer support and branding.

SCM plans to establish a dedicated sales and service distributor network. CJ Leonard & Sons is reported to be covering the northeast region.

The latest “Dash-7” range will be introduced, offering models from the compact SH80BS-7 to the large SH520LHD-7, all equipped with Stage V-compliant engines and SCM’s proprietary Sumitomo Intelligent Hydraulic System (SIHIS).

SCM general manager Kiichiro Sahara said: “Our construction machines are designed with a simple philosophy – to deliver dependable performance, lower environmental impact, and long-term value for customers. Entering the UK is an exciting milestone for Sumitomo Construction Machinery. We look forward to working with experienced distributors who share our values of quality, service, and innovation.”

The introduction of SCM machinery builds on the Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group's established presence in Europe. Through its regional headquarters, Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Europe) BV, based in the Netherlands, SHI coordinates operations across its nine core businesses and around 65 sub-subsidiaries throughout the region.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk