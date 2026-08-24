Sunward picks EP Industries

Based in Derbyshire and founded in 1988, EP Industries will supply mini, midi, large and wheeled excavators, compact track and skid steer loaders, wheel loaders, scissor lifts and mobile work platforms.

Its customer base spans groundworks and civils contractors, construction and rail infrastructure providers, utilities, agriculture, plant hire companies, local authorities and waste management operators. With decades of hands on experience in mobile plant across mining, quarrying and heavy industry, EP Industries Ltd specialises in rail engineering, upgrades and testing, mobile plant repair and maintenance, machining and welding. The company also holds SSIP Health & Safety Approval through PQS.

Eddie Pilsworth, founder of EP Industries Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to add Sunward machinery to our offering. Sunward is a fast growing global manufacturer known for reliable, high quality equipment.

"This partnership allows us to give customers even greater choice, backed by the service, support and technical expertise EP Industries is known for.”

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