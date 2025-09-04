Surveyors elect 32-year-old president

Alex Pearsall

Alexandra Pearsall, a 32-year-old quantity surveyor with Turner & Townsend, was appointed president of the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES) on 3rd September 2025.

Pearsall is CICES’ youngest ever president, and succeeds Alison Watson for the usual one-year term.

Pearsall is a quantity surveyor who has worked on HS2, Heathrow Airport, the London 2012 Olympics and Tottenham Court Road station upgrade. She has also served as a review examiner for CICES.

CICES is not the country's oldest engineering institution, having been founded only in 1969. The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) dates back to 1818, by comparison. But the ICE cannot match CICES’ elevation of youth. Rachel Skinner was 43 when she became the ICE’s youngest ever president in November 2020.

“I’m honoured to step into the role of CICES president,” Pearsall said. “Having served on council of management for the past five years, I’m excited to explore how we can drive progress under my presidential theme of Shaping the Future of Construction.”

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