Sweco targets safety at Polish level crossings

PKP Polish Railway Lines has awarded Sweco a €3.2m (£2.8m) commission to supervise safety improvements at railway level crossings throughout the country.

The work is for a project that was announced in October 2017; it concerns a total of 182 railway level crossings and covers the upgrade or introduction of safety devices. There will also be improvements to the road surface to allow smoother passage.

“This project comes with great responsibility and we are very pleased to have been selected by the customer and to be able to contribute to something that will improve safety in so many communities with level crossings and for rail passengers,” said Sweco Consulting Poland managing director Maciej Chrzanowski.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.