News » International » Sweco targets safety at Polish level crossings » published 16 Apr 2018
Sweco targets safety at Polish level crossings
PKP Polish Railway Lines has awarded Sweco a €3.2m (£2.8m) commission to supervise safety improvements at railway level crossings throughout the country.
The work is for a project that was announced in October 2017; it concerns a total of 182 railway level crossings and covers the upgrade or introduction of safety devices. There will also be improvements to the road surface to allow smoother passage.
“This project comes with great responsibility and we are very pleased to have been selected by the customer and to be able to contribute to something that will improve safety in so many communities with level crossings and for rail passengers,” said Sweco Consulting Poland managing director Maciej Chrzanowski.
The project is expected to be completed in 2020.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Apr 2018 (last updated on 16 Apr 2018).