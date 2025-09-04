Takeuchi UK returns to skid steer market

The Takeuchi TL8R-2

Japanese machinery manufacturer Takeuchi has offered its TL range of skid steer loaders for many years in overseas markets but not the UK. Until now.

Four new TL models are being launched to the UK and Ireland this month with the TL8R-2 and TL12V-2 showcased at the Plantworx trade fair in Newark.

The TL6R and TL8R-2 are radial lift design models and focus on bucket breakout force. The TL10V-2 and TL12V-2 are vertical lift design and have greater rated operating capacity for loading, with extended dump reach.

The Takeuchi TL range comes with a 14-pin connector for electro-hydraulic controlled attachments such as planers, mulchers and augers.

For specialist attachments the TL range comes with high-flow as standard on the TL8R-2,

TL10V-2 and TL12V-2. Creep-mode is a standard feature on the TL8R-2 model for tools that require a consistent travel speed, such as a cold planer or trencher.

Takeuchi UK managing director Daisuke (Yana) Yanagisawa said: “In the UK, the track loader market has been gradually growing over the years, and we see big opportunities in this market. We are very confident that our proven compact track loaders deliver the maximum performance.”

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