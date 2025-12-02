Tarmac buys five electric lorries

Building materials group CRH subsidiary Tarmac is putting an initial five electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) to work, as part of a collaboration with Renault Trucks and DAF Trucks.

It is also putting in a new electric charging network.

The initiative is supported by the government’s Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Development (ZEHID) programme, backed by £200m in funding from the Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

As a member of the eFreight 2030 consortium, Tarmac is working with cross-industry partners and British HGV charging specialist Voltempo to develop its network, which is expected to be operational in early 2026.

This builds on the introduction of electric readymix concrete vehicles that Taramc has been operating since 2022.

Tarmac’s charging network will include Voltempo chargers at its Paddington concrete plant, Harper Lane asphalt plant, Linford blocks plant and HGV base in Northfleet, Kent, as well as a charging hub operated by the Fleete Group at the Port of Tilbury.

A 250kW DC charger at Tarmac’s Paddington Concrete Plant will allow the eHGVs to charge while offloading material. In Northfleet, a Voltempo HyperCharger Megawatt Charging System (MCS) will have the ability to charge an eHGV up to 1MW, or allocate the 1MW capacity across six trucks at once.

Logistics director of Ben Garner said: “These significant new additions to our electric fleet together with a London-wide charging network mean that we’re scaling electrification and helping customers cut carbon across construction logistics.

“With material deliveries coming into our Paddington facility via our rail freight network, onward journeys can now be made by eHGV – providing customers in London with a leading, low carbon and multi modal logistics offer.”

Michael Boxwell, founder of Voltempo, which leads the eFreight 2030 consortium, said: “Tarmac’s commitment to decarbonising logistics is second to none. Their leadership and willingness to invest in electric HGVs and charging network infrastructure including Voltempo’s ultra-rapid HyperCharger MCS is exactly the kind of ambition we need to drive real change across the sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk