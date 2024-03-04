TDL renews Sany relationship

Sany UK’s Jason Periam (left) and Leigh Harris (right) with Mark Kennedy, head of Ballyvesey’s UK plant division

TDL Equipment Ltd has been appointed as northwest England dealer for Chinese constriction machinery manufacturer Sany.

TDL, formerly Terex Distribution Ltd, was exclusive UK distributor for Sany from 2015 until 2020 but quite when Sany opened a UK office and set about creating a network of dealers. On losing its exclusive nationwide deal, TDL shut its recently-opened Coatbridge facility, near Glasgow. [See previous report here.] Since then it has been focusing on Atlas scrap handling machinery.

However, sister company Sleator Plant – both are part of the Ballyvesey Group – has had the Sany dealership for Ireland since 2020.

TDL Equipment now replaces Orrell Group Plant who has been selling and supporting the Sany products in the northwest since 2020.

Sany UK business development director Leigh Harris, said “We are really excited to be working with TDL Equipment again. They have a great reputation for service support and previous experience with Sany and we are confident that they can elevate Sany to the next level in the northwest. We also have a fantastic relationship with the Ballyvesey Group who have had great success in Ireland under Sleator Plant.”

