TDL withdraws from construction dealerships

Glasgow-based Centre Plant placed a £2m order with TDL for 23 Sany excavators in November 2018

TDL, part of the Ballyvesey Holdings group, is closing its recently-opened Coatbridge facility by the end of January and consolidating its business to focus solely on Atlas scrap and waste handling machinery.

Dealer principal Andrew Taylor said that the decision to stop selling Sany products came on the back of declining excavator sales in the UK and the Chinese excavator manufacturer’s recent announcement that it was setting up a UK office and seeking to build a network of dealers. “This removes the exclusivity that we enjoyed,” Andrew Taylor said. “This change means TDL have had to review how it covers GB, and have decided in the best interest of TDL to withdraw selling and supporting this product with immediate effect.”

He added: “On the back of the Sany decision we have also decided to terminate our current dealership relationship with Genie and Mecalac. We are working with Sany, Genie and Mecalac to support transition to other dealers.”

TDL had been representing Sany since 2014 in addition to what were then Terex products.

After Mecalac acquired Terex GB, it appointed TDL as its dealer for central belt and southern Scotland.

