Tech to combat cable theft

Cable theft is an epidemic

First Response Group (FRG) has unveiled FRG Tremors, a seismic detection system that senses tampering to both laid cable and cable drums in storage, and tracks stolen cable in real time.

As cable theft continues to plague rail networks, energy systems, construction and utilities sites and vacant commercial properties, FRG Tremors may offer a line of defence.

FRG Tremors, exclusive to First Response Group in the UK, uses seismic sensors to monitor vibration, tilt and movement around cabling and associated infrastructure. When tampering is detected, an encrypted signal is transmitted to FRG’s 24-hour control centre, which alerts nominated response teams and police. If material is removed, onboard GPS with jamming detection activates, enabling stolen cable to be tracked in real time until recovery by law enforcement.

Each unit operates autonomously on a long-life battery for up to three years and is engineered to function in remote or exposed environments where traditional CCTV and motion sensors struggle, such as along railway lines, renewable energy sites, compounds storing material awaiting installation or empty commercial properties awaiting reoccupation.

According to FRG, the system has already been proving effective in trials across six live infrastructure facilities, including rail feeder lines and signalling cable routes, recording zero level theft throughout the pilot. The sensors performed reliably in high winds, rainfall and mixed terrain, with no false alarms recorded during 60 consecutive days of live testing, it is claimed.

“Cable theft has become one of the most damaging and costly crimes facing UK infrastructure,” said James Reed, head of construction and infrastructure at First Response Group: “FRG Tremors changes the model from passive surveillance to active response – we can identify an attempted theft in seconds, deploy canine or mobile units, and prevent the damage before it occurs. For operators already battling inflation and budget pressure, the cost of prevention is now far lower than the cost of recovery.”

He added: “We’re seeing an increasing need for systems that work where cameras and security officers cannot. That means battery autonomy, secure data transmission, GPS accuracy and rapid integration with live-response networks. FRG Tremors brings all of that into one deployable solution.”

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