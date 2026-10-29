Vinci to build €149m Warsaw concert hall

The complex will feature Poland’s largest concert hall, with a capacity of 1,877, as well as several music production and broadcast facilities. Two historic buildings, with a combined floor area of 2,185 sq. metres, will also be renovated and connected to the main building. A public garden and a 400-metre suspended promenade will complete the complex.

The works, for a total of €149m, are expected to be completed in 2030.

Warbud has delivered several major cultural facilities in Poland in recent years, including the Podlasie Opera and Philharmonic in Białystok, the headquarters of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, the Mieczysław Karłowicz Philharmonic in Szczecin and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

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