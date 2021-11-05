Tetra Tech expands into Ireland

Olivia Hall

The new office will focus on delivering environmental services to Ireland’s public and private sector and will be headed up by Dr Olivia Hall as director-environment. She joins with more than 20 years’ consultancy experience working across Ireland, Europe and the United States. She will join Tetra Tech alongside her team of environmental scientists from CHC Environmental Solutions. Her previous clients include the Environmental Protection Agency, Boliden Tara Mines DAC, the Ireland Development Agency and Enterprise Ireland.

Services offered by the team in Ireland include contaminated land risk and remediation, PFAS investigation, sustainability and climate resilience, environmental liability and compliance, hydrogeology, and environmental impact assessment.

The Ireland operations will join Tetra Tech’s global network of more than 21,000 engineers, scientists and specialists in 450 offices worldwide. Tetra Tech’s European operations are led primarily by its business in the UK, following its 2019 acquisition and subsequent rebrand of consultancy WYG.

“As one of the world’s largest consultancies, it was an obvious choice to join Tetra Tech – its international expertise, diverse existing portfolio and commitment to innovation sets it apart,” said Hall. “Tetra Tech’s leading position in complex services like PFAS remediation, climate resilience, and water consultancy will deliver significant benefits to the Irish market. Clients here, like the rest of the world, are looking to increase sustainability across their infrastructure projects and I look forward to leveraging our Leading with Science® approach to help them find the best solutions.”

Craig Hatch, president of Tetra Tech, said: “Ireland’s growing economy is spurring infrastructure development, but at the same time, there is a global consideration for more sustainable builds – even more so as COP26 currently dominates headlines. Our existing cross-country contacts gained through our longstanding Northern Irish operations, as well as our roster of global clients which have European operations in Ireland makes it an obvious choice as we look to expand our network.

“Olivia’s reputation in the environmental sector is admirable and she has already made strides in securing a pipeline of interesting and complex opportunities for our new Ireland office. I welcome her and the rest of our new Irish colleagues to the business and look forward to seeing the success her leadership, backed by our international strength, is certain to generate.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk