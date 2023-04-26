Thames Tideway costs climb another two per cent

Image from Thames Tideway

Tideway, the company building London's new super sewer, has released an update on progress and a revision to its cost estimate.

At the close of financial year 2022/23, with construction work nearly 90% complete, the company confirms that sewage overflows will start to be diverted away from the Thames into the new 25km sewer tunnel in 2024.

The project remains on course to be fully operational in 2025 with handover to Thames Water likely to be in the second half of that year.

Thames Tideway has updated its cost estimate to take account of the remaining work programme and the impacts of inflation to £4.5bn, reflecting an increase of approximately 2% since its last report six months ago.

When fully operational in 2025 the new infrastructure will capture 95% of overflows from London's sewerage network, improving the water quality of the River Thames.

