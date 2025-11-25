The Business End

Turkish shoes and Indian breakers arrive in UK

Con Mech Engineers, a County Durham-based manufacturer and distributor of ground-engaging tools, has signed distribution deals with Turkish firm BS Track and Indian manufacturer Dozco Rock Breakers.

The new agreements add undercarriage systems and a full range of rock breakers to Con Mech’s product lineup.

BS Track’s range is made from British Steel and is engineered for durability and minimal downtime, says Con Mech.

Bernard Nestler, general manager at BS Track, says that “the UK market should have access to undercarriage components made of UK steel. Our partnership will allow UK customers to buy high-quality track groups that perform well.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“Con Mech Engineers is the ideal distributor due to its reputation for supplying high-quality wear parts manufactured in the UK.”

Dozco manufactures a range of compact, medium and heavy-duty hydraulic breakers at its factory at Visakhapatnam, in the Indian state of Kerala.

Its products include breakers ranging in size from 138kg to 2,266kg and for excavators from 500kg to 100 tonnes. The full range is now available in the UK.

Pre-packed digging kits

Earlier this year Miller UK developed something it calls “ready-to-dig bundles”, pre-packaged kits of equipment that contain “everything you could need” for a digging project.

The bundles are suitable for excavators from one tonne to 20 tonnes and comprise a selection of popular earthmoving attachments, often used together, plus a hydraulic quick coupler and three buckets, for digging, ditch cleaning and trenching.

Emboldened by the success of these bundles, the company has now added a “utility bundle” aimed at customers working in the water, gas, electricity and telecoms sectors.

Customer can upgrade a bundle’s hydraulic coupler to a tilt coupler if they wish – and Miller says that it is much cheaper when it is bought as part of a set.

Dutch crushers

Demarec, a Dutch manufacturer of demolition and recycling equipment, has introduced a range of hydraulic rotating pulverisers to the UK.

The Pro-Line DLP range is a modular design with easily replaceable wear parts, allowing the same tool to be adapted for both primary and secondary demolition.

The Pro-Line DLP range comprises models suitable for use with excavators from three tonnes to 55 tonnes.

The new range has a simplified standard single-cylinder configuration and a new body structure as well as a redesigned tooth plate system.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Demarec says that the new range has been developed with durability and reliability in mind; the DLP range represents a practical solution for demanding demolition work, it adds.

Since 2006, Demarec has been part of the German Kinshofer Group.

Waste handling made easy

The latest product from Cheshire-based equipment distributor Worsley Plant is the Rotar RSS X-series scrap shear, designed for demolition and scrap processing work.

The shears have reinforced nose blades, improved jaw alignment and a high cutting force – operating at pressures up to 380 bar. The X-series shears are available to suit carriers form nine tonnes to more than 75 tonnes.

Worsley Plant has also added the Dynaset HRVB hydraulic recycling vacuum bucket (pictured above) to its range of products. This compact attachment uses a machine’s hydraulic system to power a pneumatic suck-and-blow system for collecting lightweight waste, such as plastic, insulation and packaging debris.

The HRVB is ideal for site-clean-up, railway and road maintenance, says Worsley Plant. It also helps reduce the need for manual labour and disposal costs by speeding up recycling and waste handling on the job.

Suck on that!

Probst, the manufacturer of specialised lifting attachments, has introduced a new vacuum-lifter, the SM 1200, for handling stone slabs, concrete elements, steps and stoneware pipes.

The SM 1200 runs on a rechargeable 12V battery that has a built-in power saving system and enough charge for a full working day.

It can be used with any hoist and has a quick-change interface for easy suction plate swaps and automatic mechanical locking for secure lifting.

The unit’s all-round tubular frame provides impact protection and can be gripped from any angle for precise placement. Two maintenance flaps offer access to internal components and an optional ergonomic operating handle supports safe manual alignment.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Probst says the SM 1200 is robust and compact and that, with no external power supply required, it is ideal for both urban and remote site conditions where efficiency and safety are key.

Put this on your bucket list

Hardwick Hire’s new bucket hook is a simple but effective product designed to make the handling of excavator buckets safer, easier and more efficient.

Using the specially-designed hook, a machine operator can connect multiple excavator buckets together and transport them safely in one go.

The system reduces the number of trips needed to move equipment across a site and it also removes the need for manual lifting, explains Hardwick.

The process involves picking up the smallest bucket first and hooking it onto the next largest, continuing until all buckets are securely linked. A ratchet strap is then used to secure them in place for transport.

Once on site, the operator can unstrap and unhook the buckets as needed.

Finnish hammers promise efficient performance

Ipswich-based Watson & Hillhouse has introduced the Finnish-made Movax SG-BA series of excavator-mounted vibratory piling hammers to the UK.

The range comprises four models: SG-45VA, SG-50VA, SG-65VA and SG-80VA, each equipped with the manufacturer’s variable active eccentric moment system. This adjusts the hammer’s operation in real time in response to changing soil conditions.

The four new products deliver higher driving power, increased amplitude and improved hydraulics than the existing Movax range, resulting greater penetration in tough ground conditions, says Watson & Hillhouse.

The new models also operate at a higher frequency (between 38Hz and 50Hz) to enable faster, more accurate piling cycles.

A stronger design results in extended component life and improved service access helps lower overall operating costs. Resonance-free starts and stops help protect the carrier machine and reduce vibration impact.

All four hammers are compatible with Movax’s Mcontrol+ and Mfleetcare systems, which are designed to ensure accurate control, jobsite data capture and fleet monitoring.

An upgraded modular system and increased tilt angle (up to 45°) make the SG-VA series suitable for a wide range of piles.

Two Italian jobs

Robustrack, a UK distributor of specialist construction products, has added the Italian-made Idrobenne range of multi-purpose grapples to its product range.

These grapples employ the “4/3 open-finger” configuration that has proved the most popular design for handling brash and clearing debris, says Robustrack.

Also new from Robustrack is another Italian product, the Laurini Settanta demolition excavator (pictured). This, according to Robustrack, is the world’s first machine designed entirely for demolition rather than developed from an existing excavator platform.

The Settanta features a modular design and has a rear-mounted base arm, expandable undercarriage, tilting cab and quick-coupling system.

The Settanta weighs around 30 tonnes, can lift a 3,000kg demolition attachment to a height of 24.5m and can reach 14m horizontally when carrying a 5,500kg attachment.

Smart rotators for precise positioning

Rototilt’s latest product development is the RC2, designed for excavators weighing between 3 and 6.5 tonnes and employing the same integrated system as larger models for improved efficiency and performance.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

This product was among several models from the RC (Rototilt Control) range displayed at the Plantworx show in September.

The RC system combines a new, larger, in-cab display and user interface with a pressure-compensated hydraulics system that promises vastly improved precision and agility.

The RC joystick control provides an ergonomic and flexible in-cab experience, says Rototilt.

All RC models include a new ‘pulse’ function for controlled material discharge and a ‘return to home’ capability that brings the unit back to a pre-set position to aid improved precision.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk