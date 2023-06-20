ThermoPrint paint wagon passes trunk road test

New markings on the the A47, east of Norwich

The machine was used to install road markings on the A47 near Postwick, east of Norwich for Ringway. It painted an arrow and ‘All Other Routes’ signage, as well as renewing existing arrow markings using its scanning technology.

The vehicle is equipped with scanners that detect existing road markings and automatically match them to programmed designs, allowing workers to lay them from the safety of the cab. ThermoPrint’s onboard technology also has all road symbols used on the UK network programmed into the system.

It has been developed by Norwegian road marking machine manufacturer Trysil Maskin, which calls it the Trafficprinter. Road marking specialist WJ is the first UK customer. [See our previous report here.]

In the past, thermoplastic road markings required manual application using hand moulds. This machine removes manual handling risks, such as potential burns, and is said to be quicker because it removes the need for pre-marking before installation.

Following the trial, WJ tested the retro-reflectivity of the markings, achieving dry results exceeding 250 mcd, which corresponds to an R4 category. This performance is much higher than that of traditional hand-applied markings, it said.

Shaun Moseley, National Highways’ project manager for the section of the A47 where the ThermoPrint trial took place, was evidently impressed. “Safety is an absolute priority for National Highways so any form of innovation that avoids people working directly on the carriageway is a positive step forward,” he said.

WJ's Thermoprint, called the Trafficprinter by its Norwegian producer

“The work completed by the ThermoPrint was of a high standard and we look forward to helping WJ develop their technology which has the potential to help the construction sector and contribute to making our roads safer.”

Ringway regional director John Sunderland said: “For Ringway, this trial is instrumental in supporting health and safety improvements, thereby reducing the risk to our operators on the ground whilst providing transformational operational outcomes for customers. We are looking at further implementation opportunities trials across all our contracts using this technology in the future.”

WJ South managing director Andy Stubbs said: “Now the trial has been completed, we’re confident that it will start to revolutionise the way road markings are installed in the UK. As well as delivering increased safety, it also offers efficiency benefits for our clients and we’re looking forward to rolling it out across other sites, as we look to improve the safety for all our people.”

