Thory acquisition expands Holcim coverage

Holcim UK has completed the acquisition of PJ Thory and its subsidiaries Gemmix and Pro Minimix.

The three companies comprised T&J Thory Holdings, which has its main headquarters in Coates near Peterborough. Together they employ approximately 130 people across nine sites featuring sand and gravel and limestone quarries, readymix concrete plants and a recycling centre that processes secondary aggregate.

The acquired sites stretch from Market Harborough, Northampton and Wellingborough in the East Midlands across to Peterborough, Ely, Barnwell and St Ives in the east of England.

PJ Thory benefited when Heidelberg Materials acquired local competitor Mick George last year. The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) required some disposal of assets to maintain fair competition in the market. PJ Thory bought three quarries in Norfolk and Northamptonshire while Gemmix bought five ready-mix concrete sites in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. It was reported that this made Gemmix the largest independently-owned supplier of readymix concrete in the UK.

For Holcim UK (formerly Aggregate Industries until a rebrand in March 2025) the Thory acquisition effectively shadows the Heidelberg (formerly Hanson) purchase of Mick George.

Lee Sleight, chief executive of Holcim UK, said: “This is a major acquisition which gives us much greater coverage in the east of England and I’m excited to be announcing the deal that will see the companies becoming part of Holcim in the UK.

“Not only does it align with our ongoing wider growth strategy, it increases our readymix concrete footprint, provides vital sand and gravel mineral reserves and bolsters our recycling offering as part of an ongoing drive to increase our circular construction materials.”

James Thory, managing director of T&J Thory Holdings, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the business forward with Holcim UK and harnessing its expertise and networks. It is really beneficial to be part of a leading UK and global company which has a clearly articulated vision for circularity and sustainability.”

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