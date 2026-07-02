Thurston invests in Combilift

The investment aims to increase throughput at the site, improving operational efficiency, removing constraints in production flow and ensuring site infrastructure keeps pace with demand. It will also improve dispatch performance and unlock additional capacity.

The new Combilift will enable completed modular units to be safely double stacked, significantly increasing usable yard capacity without the need for additional space. It will also improve the movement of units through the yard, supporting more consistent dispatch performance and reducing the risk of delays during peak periods.

By improving how finished units are handled and positioned, the system is expected to reduce reliance on complex lifting operations and lower manual handling requirements. This will allow teams to be deployed more effectively into higher-value activities, supporting productivity and site efficiency.

The investment comes after Thurston Group was bought out of administration by GCH Corporation in late 2025.

Commenting on the investment, Matt Goff, group managing director at Thurston Group, said: “With the backing of GCH Corporation, we are continuing to invest in practical improvements that strengthen capability within all our operations. It also reflects increasing activity across the entire business, and the need to ensure site infrastructure keeps pace with demand.”

Goff added: “The investment gives us greater control as activities scale, in turn improving production capacity and reducing lead times, while also enabling higher output from our existing footprint, ensuring we deliver more consistently for our customers. We manage high volumes of modular units across multiple live projects, which means maintaining control of the yard is critical to keeping production and dispatch aligned.”

Cassie Hutchings, CEO of GCH Corporation, said: “This investment is another demonstration of GCH’s commitment to building long-term value within Thurston Group. We believe sustainable growth comes from investing not only in people, but also in the infrastructure and operational capability needed to scale efficiently."

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