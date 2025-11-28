Thwaites expands factory

Cutting the ribbon on the new building

A new 4,000 sqm production building is in the final stages of commissioning at the Thwaites factory in Cubbington, near Leamington Spa.

Constructed by Midlands regional contractor Interclass on budget and on time over a 71-week build programme, the facility is on course to be fully operational in early 2026. It will house the production and parts teams, reducing movement between the two supporting functions, improving efficiency and increasing production capacity by 15%.

Thwaites described it as the most significant factory investment in its 88-year history.

The new factory has been fitted with 1,483 roof solar panels, potentially delivering up to 33% of the sites future power needs, as well as 36 electric vehicle charging points for employees and visitors.

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