Tilbury Douglas secures £100m Dorchester hospital job

CGI of Dorset County Hospital's new emergency department

Tilbury Douglas will start work this spring on the £100m Emergency Department & Critical Care Unit project in Dorchester, once enabling works are complete.

The project is funded by the government’s New Hospital Programme and procured through the ProCure22 framework. Completion is scheduled for 2027.

The new facilities will include a rooftop helipad, purpose-built spaces for both major and minor injuries and conditions, a mental health facility, a dedicated emergency paediatrics area, 24 critical care beds, and an ambulance arrivals and assessment area.

Richard Boeg, Tilbury Douglas managing director – building south and south Wales, said: “The signing of the contract is an important milestone for this project, which, once completed, will really benefit the local community for generations to come.”

