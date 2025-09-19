Tilbury Douglas starts work on £35m Halifax leisure centre

CGI of the new Halifax leisure centre

Tilbury Douglas was appointed as main contractor for the new Halifax leisure centre in May, coming on board initially to help with the detailed design.

Early works involve demolition and preparatory activities at the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre. Calderdale Council reports that the detailed design stage is progressing well and main construction works should start before the end of the year.

The new facility will have a main six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a learner pool, a refurbished eight-court sports hall, a 120-station fitness suite, three multi-functional studios, a dedicated cycling studio, a children’s soft play and adventure area, and a café and community area.

Cllr Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and transport, said: “The designs are looking fantastic and we’re getting closer to the modern, accessible and sustainable leisure destination taking shape. As a keen swimmer, I’m looking forward to being able to swim in the new pool.”

Paul Ellenor, regional director for Yorkshire and the Northeast at Tilbury Douglas, said: “It’s exciting to see work now under way on site, marking an important step towards realising this transformational project.”

The work taking place on site to prepare for construction includes installing safety fencing around the site, demolishing the buildings around the sports hall, site investigations, essential groundworks, tree protection and updating condition surveys for the culvert and drainage systems.

Construction of the new leisure centre is expected to be complete in 2027.

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