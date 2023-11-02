Timber firm moves into doors

Paul White, founder of PWIDF (left) and Terry Edgell, chief executive of Premier Forest Products

Both companies are headquartered in Newport, south Wales, although Premier Forest Products has locations throughout England and Wales.

PWIDF specialises in the production of precision-fit fire doors and also distributes a range of ironmongery and fittings such as hinges and locks.

The acquisition was completed with the support of Acuity Law providing legal counsel, Gambit Corporate Finance who supported the Premier Forest team throughout the deal process, and Kilsby Williams accountants, who conducted financial due diligence. The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

Terry Edgell, co-founder and chief executive of Premier Forest Products, said: “The acquisition of PWIDF is the perfect fit for Premier Forest Products as we continue to expand our presence in the contract joinery sector, particularly in South Wales, and the team’s bespoke fire door offering fits seamlessly alongside our existing timber-based fire protection products. We are confident that this partnership will drive our business forward and close a gap in our current range, further enhancing the product range available to customers.

“All 22 highly skilled PWIDF employees will be retained, ensuring a smooth transition and preserving the expertise and craftsmanship that have made the company successful. These dedicated professionals will play a vital role in driving the business forward and contributing to its continued success.”

Paul White, founder of PWIDF and member of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers, said: “I’m extremely proud of the niche we have carved in the highly specialised door market and look forward to growing even further as part of Premier Forest in our new chapter. I believe that our business will flourish under the Premier Forest family, and together, we will have the resources and support to take our products to the next level."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk