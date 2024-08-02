Toppling tiles results in amputation and £160k fine

The incident happened at William Stobart's warehouse in Appleton Thorn, near Warrington

On 20th June 2022, Andrew McAuley, from Runcorn, was picking orders at William Stobart & Son’s warehouse in Appleton Thorn, near Warrington.

The 64-year-old employee was working near a forklift truck (FLT) that was being used to load pallets of slate tiles onto a waiting truck. The FLT was carrying two pallets, one on top of the other. The top pallet was not secured to the one below. When the driver turned the vehicle, both pallets came off the forks, with the upper pallet striking Andrew McAuley, crushing his legs.

Mr McAuley had to have both legs amputated below the knee. He has been left dependent upon a wheelchair and unable to drive or climb stairs, leading to the need for extensive adaptations to the family home.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that William Stobart & Son Limited failed to ensure that this area of the warehouse was organised so that vehicles and pedestrians were segregated and circulated in a safe manner, and that loads were secured so far as was reasonably practicable.

William Stobart & Son Limited, of Ashville Way Industrial Estate, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. It was fined £160,000 and ordered to pay £4,478 costs at a hearing at Warrington Magistrates Court on 30th July 2024.

A pallet of slate tiles crushed Andrew McAuley’s legs

HSE inspector Lorna Sherlock said after the hearing: “Mr McAuley has been left with devastating and life changing injuries. The company failed to implement a safe system of work for loading and unloading activities, thereby exposing employees, and others, to the risk of being struck by loads or workplace vehicles. This case illustrates the consequences of failing to segregate vehicles and pedestrians, and to properly secure loads.

“This injury could easily have been prevented. Employers should make sure they assess work activities sufficiently and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk from workplace transport.”

