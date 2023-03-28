Travis Perkins launches BIM catalogue for SME house-builders

The house design platform is 'revolutionary', according to Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins’ Wholehouse platform is based on building information modelling (BIM) technology.

It generates designs, material schedules, and construction and marketing materials needed to plan, cost and build new houses.

It is claimed that the time taken to plan and design a new house is reduced from several weeks to less than an hour.

“This portal has been a year in the making and is the culmination of 500 years of collaboration and industry experience,” said WholeHouse director Lee Jackson. “It puts the housebuilder in the driving seat and enables them to simplify the traditionally complex process of planning, costing and building new homes at the click of a button.”

Wholehouse is supported by a host of suppliers of building materials and components.

Boiler maker Baxi, for example, has supplied a new range of prefabricated understairs heating systems.

Baxi has supplied more than 160 configurations from its heating range so that WholeHouse users can select the most suitable heating solution for their properties, including air source heat pumps as well as gas boilers.

Baxi commercial and marketing director Nick Platt said: “The WholeHouse platform is a powerful tool for small to medium sized housebuilders, who are under mounting pressure to build new homes quickly while adhering to sustainability requirements. Regional developers using the platform will get access to the very best in efficient heating technologies, and expert support to give them the confidence that their chosen design is fully optimised for the new home.”

The first two homes built through WholeHouse and using Baxi’s air source heat pumps and prefabricated understairs units are already being built in the Midlands and will be ready by September.

