Trident launches sustainability division

Darren Berman

Darren Berman has joined Trident Building Consultancy as head of sustainability from consulting engineer Cundall, where he has led its strategic sustainability services for the past two years

Berman has more than 20 years’ experience as a sustainability practitioner, having established CRBE’s sustainability practice and then leading JLL’s consulting team.

“I have always been committed to bringing together all the stakeholders that are needed to make sustainability work,” he said, “helping policy makers understand the practicalities; enabling investors and occupiers to realise the business case; and advising developers on the technical solutions that maximise impact.

“We have now reached a point where everyone knows what's needed – the business case is clear – but delivery is the key challenge.”

He continued: “My new role at Trident is all about helping clients make a tangible impact, whether through developing new buildings or repositioning existing ones to guard against obsolescence, manage climate and regulatory risks, and deliver cost-effective pathways to net zero while meeting tenants’ ESG expectations.”

Trident Building Consultancy managing director Dan Roe said: “As a proud B Corp, sustainability is something we have long been passionate about, both in terms of reducing our own environmental impact and that of our clients. But we wanted to take this further and cement our position at the forefront of delivering on the net zero agenda for the built environment. It is for this reason we have launched our sustainability services division and recruited one of the UK’s foremost experts in the field to lead it. I’m delighted Darren has decided to join us and I know he will really help us to achieve great things in the area of sustainable development.”

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